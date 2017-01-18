Crockpot Wednesday: It’s Girl Scout cookie time! January 18, 2016

Starting January 21st, traditional and online Girl Scout cookie sales begin. You can buy them three ways:
- Order from a Girl Scout
- Have a Girl Scout send you her Digital Cookie link. You can order online through the link
- If you don’t know a Girl Scout, email productsales@girlscoutsdiamonds.org and our cookie professionals will connect you with a Girl Scout in your area
Keep an eye out for booth sales (where girls set up booths around the community to sell) beginning in March!
Mint Brownies:
Ingredients: • 1/2 box of crushed Thin Mints Girl Scout Cookies • 1 box of brownie mix • 2 eggs (3 eggs for cake-like brownies) • 1/4 cup of water • 1/2 cup of vegetable oil
Directions: Crush Thin Mints into medium size chunks. Mix all ingredients into mixing bowl. Do not use electric mixer — batter will be stiff. Spread batter evenly in greased baking pan (13 x 9 x 2 inch).
Bake in center of oven at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Allow to cool before cutting.