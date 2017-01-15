February 25th with Lisa Fischer

The 2017 Hope Ball
Saturday, February 25, 2017
The Hope Ball is an annual gala event hosted by the 20th Century Club to raise funding for the continued operation of the 20th Century Club’s Lodge. Mark your calendars now for the 2017 Ball to be held on Saturday, February 25th at the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center. This is the Ball you don’t want to miss! Presenting Sponsor for The 2017 Hope Ball is Southland Park. The elegant evening includes both live and super-silent auctions, a delicious seated dinner, cocktails, presentation of the 2017 “Angels of Hope”, and dancing to live music by Dallas showband “The Jam Wows”. Guest check-in begins at 6 pm with dinner and the program beginning at 7:15 pm. The evening concludes at midnight. Tickets must be purchased by 2/15/17. BidPal mobile bidding technology, premiered at the 2013 Ball, will again be used for the Super Silent Auction and Fund-A-Night giving opportunity.