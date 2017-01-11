Crockpot Wednesday: January 11, 2017: Soup Sunday

Today’s Crockpot Wednesday guest was Jamie Brainard from Arkansas Advocates. They’re having their big fundraiser, Soup Sunday, on January 29. Get your tickets here.
Here’s the recipe. It’s not for a crockpot but it can be adapted.
POTATO-LEEK SOUP WITH HOUSE SMOKED TASSO HAM AND SCALLIONS
from Chris McMillan from Boulevard Bread Company.
serves four
1/4 cup of butter
2 large leeks-trimmed of the green tops sliced and rinsed
1 small onion-diced
1 pound of new potatoes -quartered
1 Qrt of chicken stock
1/2 cup of heavy cream
1lb of smoky Tasso ham
Or thick cut black pepper bacon
1 bunch of scallions
Salt and pepper to taste
1) melt the butter in a deep stew or soup pot and sauté onions for about 5 to 7 minutes or until translucent
2) add the leaks and new potatoes
3) Cover with stock and cream
4) Bring to a simmer and leave at a simmer until potatoes are tender
5) salt-and-pepper to taste (use kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper makes a huge difference)
6) Cook the Tasso or bacon in a skillet or an oven until thoroughly browned and caramelized train of excess fat chop and set aside
7) for bowl and top with Tasso or bacon and thinly sliced