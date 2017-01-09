See it again on the Big Screen…

Fathom Events and Lionsgate are thrilled to present a special two-day event, Dirty Dancing 30th Anniversary, in select cinemas nationwide on Sunday, January 29 and Wednesday, February 1. The event includes an all-new tribute to the classic film with celebrity interviews.

In the summer of 1963, innocent 17-year-old Baby (Jennifer Grey) vacations with her parents at a Catskills resort. One evening she is drawn to the staff quarters by stirring music. There she meets Johnny (Patrick Swayze), the hotel dance instructor, who is as experienced as Baby is naive. Baby soon becomes Johnny’s pupil in dance and love.

Come have the time of your life seeing this classic film on the big screen!