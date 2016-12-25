Green Day Live

Cumulus Local Events

GREEN DAY – REVOLUTION RADIO TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUEST AGAINST ME!

VERIZON ARENA MARCH 8, 2017

TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY – OCTOBER 14 @ 10AM

TICKET PRICES

$29.50, $49.50 AND $69.50

(PLUS APPLICABLE SERVICE CHARGES)

VIP TICKET PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE tickets available at the verizon arena box office, all ticketmaster outlets, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or on line at www.ticketmaster.com.

for more information visit www.verizonarena.com or www.greenday.com.

Watch the video for the band’s single “Bang Bang” HERE.

October 10th, 2016 — (Los Angeles, CA) — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy Award-winning rock band Green Day have announced their 2017 Revolution Radio North American Tour. The band is touring in support of their new album Revolution Radio, which was released Friday, October 7th by Reprise Records. Against Me! will provide support for all dates. Presale tickets will be available to Idiot Nation members on Wednesday, October 12th at 9:00 AM local venue time. For more info on the presale, visit www.gdidiotnation.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 14th. VIP packages will be available for all dates. Visit www.greenday.com for ticket info.

The Revolution Radio Tour kicks off on March 1st, 2017 in Phoenix, AZ and will crisscross its way across North America. See below for confirmed dates.

Revolution Radio was praised by Alternative Press: “the most intensely personal Green Day album in years,” Entertainment Weekly: “their most focused album in years,” LA Times: “a barnstormer of a new punk record,” Nylon: “delivers in terms of music, lyrics, and an unstoppable and quintessentially Green Day energy,” Q: “Revolution Radio is Green Day back at their best,” Rolling Stone: “it reflects decades of accrued emotional and musical wisdom,” USA Today: “a bracing return to form,” and many more.

To purchase Revolution Radio, click HERE.

ABOUT GREEN DAY

Green Day is an American punk rock band composed of vocalist/guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool. Formed in 1986, Green Day was originally part of the punk scene at the DIY 924 Gilman Street club in Berkeley, California. The band’s early releases were with the independent record label Lookout! Records. In 1994, its major label debut Dookie (released through Reprise Records) became a breakout success and eventually sold over 10 million copies in the United States. Green Day was widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock in the United States. Green Day’s follow up albums Insomniac (1995) and Nimrod (1997) each sold over two million albums and were certified Double Platinum, and Warning (2000) was certified Platinum. 2004 brought the band’s rock opera American Idiot which reignited the band’s popularity with a younger generation and sold over six million copies in the United States. Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time,

having sold more than 75 million records worldwide. The group has won five Grammy Awards: Best Alternative Album for Dookie, Best Rock Album for American Idiot, Record of the Year for “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, Best Rock Album for the second time for 21st Century Breakdown and Best Musical Show Album for American Idiot: The Original Broadway Cast Recording. In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway. On April 18, 2015, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a part of the 2015 class in what was their first year of eligibility for induction. On October 16, 2015, Green Day released the documentary Heart Like A Hand Grenade, an unprecedented behind the scenes look at the writing and recording of their legendary album American Idiot.