Don Henley – January 20th

DON HENLEY SET TO PERFORM AT THE ROBINSON PERFORMANCE HALL IN LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

with Special Guests JD & The Straight Shot

Legendary artist DON HENLEY is set to perform at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock, AR on Friday, January 20th. He will perform songs spanning his entire career from the Eagles and his vast solo catalog, as well as songs from his latest release, Cass County. Special guest JD & The Straight Shot will open the show.

Don Henley, both as a solo artist and as a member of the Eagles, has received many accolades, including eight Grammy Awards, numerous gold and platinum records and performed sold-out concert tours worldwide. A respected, popular and critically celebrated musical artist, Henley is a founding member, vocalist and songwriter of the Eagles, one of the most influential bands in America. Henley’s solo career is

acclaimed with such hits as “Dirty Laundry,” “Heart Of The Matter,” “Boys Of Summer,” “The End Of The Innocence,” and “All She Wants To Do Is Dance.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, and will receive the 2015 Kennedy Center honors later this year, as a member of the Eagles. Henley’s career as a musician and activist continues to evolve. In 1990, he founded the Walden Woods Project, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to protecting the historic woods in Massachusetts where author/philosopher Henry David Thoreau first championed the concept of land conservation. The Project, celebrating its

25th anniversary has protected vast tracts of Walden Woods from the threat of commercial development, has created a highly acclaimed environmental educational initiative for students, and maintains the most important library of Thoreau-related research material in the world. In addition, Henley founded the Caddo Lake Institute in his native East Texas, a privately operating foundation to act as an ecosystem-specific sponsoring entity, underwriting local wetland science and conservation education including cultural and ecological research and monitoring. Henley also co-founded the Recording Artists’ Coalition, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group formed to represent the interests of recording artists. Americana band JD & The Straight Shot has been touring nonstop in support of their highly acclaimed 2016 all-acoustic album Ballyhoo!, and are currently working on their forthcoming release due out in early 2017. In addition to hitting the road with Don Henley, the band has played alongside luminaries such as Joe Walsh, Keith Urban, the Dixie Chicks, Jewel, the Eagles and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. New England Music News raves, “Awesome is the word” for JD & The Straight Shot’s live show, with Encore Magazine agreeing that it’s a “Foot-stompin’ good time!”

