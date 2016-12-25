80’s – 90’s Bistro Lunch…Weekdays at 12 noon

Request your favorite songs from the 80’s & 90’s via www.facebook.com/b985radio
or email Randy – randy@b98.com or simply dial 501-433-0098!
Thanks for listening to B 98.5 while you dine!
The Bistro Lunch is brought to you by
Request your favorite songs from the 80’s & 90’s via www.facebook.com/b985radio
or email Randy – randy@b98.com or simply dial 501-433-0098!
Thanks for listening to B 98.5 while you dine!
The Bistro Lunch is brought to you by
Dave Ramsey had a good list. It’s how to regift.
Little Rock’s Soiree magazine has a cute list that was today’s Lisa’s List. Here it is.
These are great tips from Molly Maid that you can use year-round, not just party time.
Gift ideas that aren’t toys.