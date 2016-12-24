Centers for Youth and Families Presents

Official link for info and tickets – Click HERE

Here’s how your participation will make a difference in your community.

Building Healthy Children, Families & Communities for 130 Years!

Centers for Youth & Families has been building healthy children, families and communities for 130 years! The Centers provides age-appropriate comprehensive continuum of care for children ages three to 20. Since 1884, the organization has grown from serving only a few to serving thousands of children and families each year. Our programs address typical family issues and concerns that today’s families encounter along with serving specific areas such as emotionally disturbed or at-risk youth, children with learning differences, runaway and homeless youth, pregnant and parenting teens, Hispanic young parents, foster families and health and wellness programs for the elderly.

Mission Statement

The mission of Centers for Youth & Families is to provide specialized prevention, intervention and treatment services that promote emotional and social wellness for children and families of Arkansas.