February 4th with B 98.5!

Freezin For A Reason- February 4th

Freezin for a Reason is for runners and walkers of all abilities. We offer a 10K, 5K, and the Lap for life for families and their children to take one lap around the track to honor all those past and present patients of Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Children and strollers are welcome at all events. All registered participants will receive a t-shirt (if registered by January 13, 2017). We will also have free food and lots of free fun kids activities like bounce houses, face painting, games, and. more.

The Freezin for a Reason event will begin and end at the Conway High School West Campus, located at 2300 Prince Street in Conway, Arkansas. The 5k/10k will begin at 9 am. The Lap for Life will begin at approx 10:45 am. Fees: