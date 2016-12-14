Crockpot Wednesday: Grinchfest at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Library

Tameka Lee from Central Arkansas Library was on to talk about Grinchfest, their fun event coming up next week.
Here’s your crockpot recipe for today. You’re gonna love this.
Tameka Lee from Central Arkansas Library was on to talk about Grinchfest, their fun event coming up next week.
Here’s your crockpot recipe for today. You’re gonna love this.
Dave Ramsey had a good list. It’s how to regift.
Little Rock’s Soiree magazine has a cute list that was today’s Lisa’s List. Here it is.
These are great tips from Molly Maid that you can use year-round, not just party time.
Gift ideas that aren’t toys.