Crockpot Wednesday for December 7, 2016: The Nutcracker

Here's the recipe for Crockpot Wednesday.Savory Sugar Plum ChickenPrep: time 10 minutesCook: Time 3-4 hrs HIGH or 7-8 hrs LOWServings 4-6Ingredients1 tbsp olive oil1/4 cup red wine vinegar1/2 cup pitted prunes1/4 cup pitted Spanish green olives1/4 cup capers with a little juice3 bay leaves2 tbsp garlic, crushed2 tbsp dried oregano1/2 tsp each of salt and pepper2 1/2 lbs skinless, boneless chicken thighs1/3 cup brown sugar1/2 cup white wine
Preparation1.) Make marinade: Combine in a mixing bowl: olive oil, vinegar, prunes, olives, capers, bay leaves, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper, chicken. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight.2.) Remove the chicken mixture from the refrigerator and mix in the sugar and wine.3.) Transfer all the mixture into your slow cooker and turn to low for 7-8 hrs or high for 3-4 hrs.