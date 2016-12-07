Crockpot Wednesday for December 7, 2016: The Nutcracker

It’s time for The Nutcracker presented by Ballet Arkansas and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.  Get your tickets here.
Here’s the recipe for Crockpot Wednesday.
Savory Sugar Plum Chicken 
Prep: time 10 minutes
Cook: Time 3-4 hrs HIGH or 7-8 hrs LOW 
Servings 4-6
  Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup pitted prunes
1/4 cup pitted Spanish green olives
1/4 cup capers with a little juice
3 bay leaves
2 tbsp garlic, crushed
2 tbsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp each of salt and pepper
2 1/2 lbs skinless, boneless chicken thighs
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup white wine

  Preparation

1.) Make marinade: Combine in a mixing bowl: olive oil, vinegar, prunes, olives, capers, bay leaves, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper, chicken. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight.
2.) Remove the chicken mixture from the refrigerator and mix in the sugar and wine.
3.) Transfer all the mixture into your slow cooker and turn to low for 7-8 hrs or high for 3-4 hrs.

