Crockpot Wednesday for December 7, 2016: The Nutcracker

Here’s the recipe for Crockpot Wednesday.

1/2 tsp each of salt and pepper

Preparation

1.) Make marinade: Combine in a mixing bowl: olive oil, vinegar, prunes, olives, capers, bay leaves, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper, chicken. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight.

2.) Remove the chicken mixture from the refrigerator and mix in the sugar and wine.