John Oates shares a new Christmas song with us

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, John Oates, announces the release of his new Christmas single and collaboration with The Time Jumpers, “Santa Be Good To Me.” Out today, the song is available on the websites: hallandoates.com and johnoates.com and as a limited edition vinyl single with an option to buy an autographed version. The holiday themed vinyl will also include “Children Go Where I Send Thee” as a b-side. Digital downloads are available at most outlets including iTunes and Amazon.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Oates replied, “So much has been said when it comes to holiday songs, there is a very narrow frame of references that work in this genre. I’ve always wanted to write and record a swing style song. It reminds me of the music that my folks listened to when I was a young kid. I penned the original version of ‘Santa Be Good To Me’ with Josh Charles, Steven Davis and Alissa Moreno. We tried to write a contemporary lyric talking about trying to find love an companionship in a modern world and still not lose the holiday spirit.”

Nashville’s multi GRAMMY nominated band, The Time Jumpers, are the perfect complement to the timeless sound of the song. The members of “The Time Jumpers” who played on the record, each a master of his instrument, include: Vince Gill (electric guitar), Paul Franklin (steel guitar), Brad Albin (upright bass), Billy Thomas (drums), Kenny Sears (fiddle), Larry Franklin (fiddle), Joe Spivey (fiddle) Andy Reiss (electric guitar) and Jeff Taylor (accordion).

On working with The Time Jumpers Oates adds, “The first time I heard them perform I was blown away by their high level of musicianship and knew someday I wanted to record with them. ‘Santa Be Good To Me’ felt like the perfect song to work on together. We recorded it live in the studio…it was magic…everything I hoped for and more.”

Limited Edition Green Vinyl autographed by John is available at JohnOates.com.

Download online:

iTunes: http://smarturl.it/santabegood

Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/santabegood_am

Google Play: http://smarturl.it/santabegood_gp